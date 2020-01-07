Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) performs genome sequencing to compare the genetic sequences of vaccine viruses with those of circulating viruses. (Emily Cramer/CDC)

U.S. on Track for One of the Worst Flu Seasons in Decades

This flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades, according to the United States’ top infectious disease doctor.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said while it’s impossible to predict how the flu will play out, the season so far is on track to be as severe as the 2017-2018 flu season, which was the deadliest in more than four decades, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The initial indicators indicate this is not going to be a good season — this is going to be a bad season,” Fauci said.

Read more at CNN

