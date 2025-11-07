U.S. Pledges $24 Million in Aid to Hurricane Melissa Impacted Nations

The Trump administration has announced a $24 million aid package for countries impacted by Hurricane Melissa. The funding will support housing, clean water, food, sanitation, and emergency health care. Jamaica will receive the largest share, followed by Haiti, Cuba — through the Catholic Church — and the Bahamas. Additional assistance may be provided after on-the-ground assessments are completed in the coming days.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew overflies The Bahamas assessing damage following Hurricane Melissa, Oct. 30, 2025. Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Oct. 29. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Miami)

Read the original story at CBS News.