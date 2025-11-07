spot_img
Friday, November 7, 2025
U.S. Pledges $24 Million in Aid to Hurricane Melissa Impacted Nations

November 7, 2025
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew overflies The Bahamas assessing damage following Hurricane Melissa, Oct. 30, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Miami / Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)

The Trump administration has announced a $24 million aid package for countries impacted by Hurricane Melissa. The funding will support housing, clean water, food, sanitation, and emergency health care. Jamaica will receive the largest share, followed by Haiti, Cuba — through the Catholic Church — and the Bahamas. Additional assistance may be provided after on-the-ground assessments are completed in the coming days.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew overflies The Bahamas assessing damage following Hurricane Melissa, Oct. 30, 2025. Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Oct. 29. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Miami)

Read the original story at CBS News.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

