Friday, December 5, 2025
U.S. Provides Assistance to Sri Lanka in Wake of Tropical Cyclone Ditwah

By Matt Seldon
December 5, 2025

As Sri Lanka works to recover from the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Ditwah, the United States is mobilizing support to assist communities hit hardest by the storm. The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs announced new humanitarian funding and logistical backing as part of the broader international response, reinforcing long-standing cooperation between the two nations during crisis events.

Below is the release from the Office of the Spokesperson:

In response to the severe impact of Tropical Cyclone Ditwah, the United States is providing $2 million in emergency life-saving assistance for people in need in Sri Lanka. The United States will also leverage the Department of War’s strategic airlift capabilities to support U.S. government disaster response efforts. Representatives from the Department of State are working closely with the Sri Lankan government and relief organizations to ensure that assistance is distributed efficiently and reaches the communities most affected by the disaster.

We are committed to ongoing coordination with the government of Sri Lanka as it undertakes the critical work of recovery and reconstruction after Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. The United States expresses its sincere condolences for the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The original announcement can be found here.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

