U.S. Provides Assistance to Sri Lanka in Wake of Tropical Cyclone Ditwah

As Sri Lanka works to recover from the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Ditwah, the United States is mobilizing support to assist communities hit hardest by the storm. The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs announced new humanitarian funding and logistical backing as part of the broader international response, reinforcing long-standing cooperation between the two nations during crisis events.

Below is the release from the Office of the Spokesperson:

In response to the severe impact of Tropical Cyclone Ditwah, the United States is providing $2 million in emergency life-saving assistance for people in need in Sri Lanka. The United States will also leverage the Department of War’s strategic airlift capabilities to support U.S. government disaster response efforts. Representatives from the Department of State are working closely with the Sri Lankan government and relief organizations to ensure that assistance is distributed efficiently and reaches the communities most affected by the disaster.

We are committed to ongoing coordination with the government of Sri Lanka as it undertakes the critical work of recovery and reconstruction after Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. The United States expresses its sincere condolences for the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

