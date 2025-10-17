spot_img
Friday, October 17, 2025
U.S. State Governors Launch Alliance to Bolster Coordination on Emergency Preparedness and Public Health

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Colorado State Capitol
Colorado State Capitol Building. (Photo: Canva)

A coalition of 15 U.S. state governors representing more than a third of the country’s population has launched a new bipartisan alliance on Wednesday, aimed at improving public health coordination and emergency preparedness.

The Governors Public Health Alliance will serve as a hub for governors and public health officials to share best practices, exchange data and collaborate on emergency response, vaccine policy and other technical issues, according to a joint statement from the coalition.

The alliance of mostly Democratic states and territories comprises Colorado, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington and Guam.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

