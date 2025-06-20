Increasing weather extremes are producing a larger human and economic toll. And a lot of dying canaries in coalmines.

No major hurricane on record had struck before August on the Pacific coast of Mexico until Erick did so on this mid-June Thursday as a category 3, after peaking as a 145 mile-per-hour (mph) category 4 monster.

Admittedly, the historical registry of tropical cyclones in the eastern Pacific is short, dating back to 1949. But those archives include 1,250 tropical cyclones, putting Erick firmly into “unprecedented” territory.

