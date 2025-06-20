spot_img
‘Unprecedented’ Erick is First Record-Setting Hurricane of 2025

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
NOAA's GOES-16 satellite captured Hurricane Idalia approaching the western coast of Florida while Hurricane Franklin churned in the Atlantic Ocean at 5:01 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2023. (NOAA)

Increasing weather extremes are producing a larger human and economic toll. And a lot of dying canaries in coalmines.

No major hurricane on record had struck before August on the Pacific coast of Mexico until Erick did so on this mid-June Thursday as a category 3, after peaking as a 145 mile-per-hour (mph) category 4 monster.

Admittedly, the historical registry of tropical cyclones in the eastern Pacific is short, dating back to 1949. But those archives include 1,250 tropical cyclones, putting Erick firmly into “unprecedented” territory.

Read the full story at NBC 6 South Florida here.

PERSPECTIVE: Canada's Extremism Blind Spots: The Urgent Need to Report All Threats
