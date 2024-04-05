The US Department of Transportation is providing $60 million in immediate funding for emergency work following the collapse this week of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The funds will serve as a “down payment toward initial costs” as the Maryland state government works on emergency repairs, design and reconstruction of the bridge, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday. Additional money will become available as the project continues.

“The federal emergency funds we’re releasing today will help Maryland begin urgent work, to be followed by further resources as recovery and rebuilding efforts progress,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the statement.

