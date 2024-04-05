52 F
US Biofuels Groups Call for E15 Emergency Waiver

US biofuel and agriculture groups are urging swift approval for an emergency waiver for sales of fuel blended with up to 15% ethanol.

They said conflicts across the world pose risks to the US transportation energy supply. The waiver would temporarily eliminate the 9.0 psi limit for ethanol gasoline blends during the summer ozone control season in conventional areas. The EPA has issued the waiver the past two years.

“In addition to the conflict in Ukraine, now extending into its third year, the recent unrest and volatility in the Middle East present additional challenges to American energy security,” the groups said in a letter sent to EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “In particular, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have already had a disruptive effect on the transit of fuel in the region, raising the specter of constrained supply and increased gasoline prices at home.”

Read the rest of the story at World-Grain, here.

