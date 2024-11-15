USACE Recognizes Workforce in National Awards Ceremony

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) recognized the accomplishments of many of its outstanding Civilians and Soldiers during a Nov. 13 awards ceremony held at USACE Headquarters in Washington D.C.

The event was hosted by USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., and honored individuals and teams throughout the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Today’s awards are a testament to the fact that each of you plays a key role in delivering engineering solutions that positively shape our communities and underpins the nation’s entire economy,” Graham said. “Today we have the privilege of thanking some of those people who are out there delivering this huge program.”

The event which highlighted employees from all disciplines culminated into the final award, the Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year award, which recognizes the civilian employee who has achieved the highest overall standards of excellence as a USACE employee throughout the previous calendar year.

This year’s civilian of the year awardee is Ms. Jacqueline J. Keiser, Caribbean District’s deputy district engineer for programs and project management, who oversaw the establishment of Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico, the execution of the Puerto Rico Big 3 Mega Projects, and the White House’s Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project.

The full list of awardees can be found in the event brochure here.

The original announcement can be found here.