Verizon Launches Verizon Frontline for First Responders with Pro Basketball Partnerships

When seconds count and lives are on the line, first responders, frontline workers and public safety professionals want to know that what they carry on their belts, in their vehicles and in the palms of their hands are the most reliable and advanced technologies to help them improve their response and save lives.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology that has been built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable 4G LTE network, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G1.

“First responders have been tested over the past year in ways no one could have imagined — from the COVID-19 pandemic to epic weather events and wildfires,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, public sector at Verizon. “Verizon Frontline marks our continued support of and commitment to all first responders to provide the advanced and purpose-built technologies they need to help save lives and keep their communities safe.”

Basketball stars from across the league, including Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, and several teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards, have signed on to support a series of activities to honor first responder organizations and the work they do every day.

On March 23 and April 8, 2021, Verizon Frontline will host gaming livestream events on Twitch, where first responders and some of their favorite pro basketball players will participate.

Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard with the Utah Jazz is confirmed to participate in the March 23 event.

“When I was younger I always wanted to be a firefighter. My mom said I would throw on my rain boots and pretend to put out imaginary fires all around the house. As you can tell, even from a young age I’ve always had respect for firefighters and what they do to protect us every day,” said Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard for the Utah Jazz. “I’m looking forward to the Verizon Frontline gaming livestream on March 23 to honor and recognize all our first responder heroes.”

In the coming weeks, Verizon Frontline will also implement its Food for Frontline Workers program, which has already delivered more than 150,000 meals to first responders and frontline healthcare workers across the country and supported local restaurants affected by the pandemic.

“As firefighters we are pretty self-sufficient. But during a crisis there are always a few who step up in an amazingly supportive and helpful way,” said Roland L. Sprewell, Battalion Chief, Los Angeles County Fire Department. “Verizon Frontline has yet again been one of the few; providing deliciously prepared meals for our firefighters and dispatchers at a time when the health and welfare of emergency responders is paramount.”

Verizon Frontline is also partnering with The Leary Firefighters Foundation in support of its mission to fund equipment, vehicles, education, training and technology for firefighters nationwide.

