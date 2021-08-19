VIDEO: Coast Guard Continues to Medevac Critically Injured, Transport Urban Responders to Haiti

Coast Guard air crews continue to medevac critically injured Haitian citizens from impacted areas to Port au Prince, Haiti, for higher level of care. Coast Guard cutters are staged offshore of Haiti to give assistance in any capacity our federal partners and the Haitian Government request.

Crews and assets will be in-country helping to save lives for as long as our assistance is needed. The Coast Guard will continue to coordinate with the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, USAID and U.S. Southern Command, Joint Task Force-Haiti as additional resources are mobilized and surged to support relief efforts.

If people wish to volunteer and send donations, we recommend they visit cidi.org and coordinate with USAID volunteer and donation networks.

