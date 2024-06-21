Natural disasters are scary and many have witnessed the damage from what a hurricane or tornado can do to a community. Having a plan will help mitigate some of the risks.

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in the Waianae Military Civilian Advisory Council and recently talked to the local community about disaster preparedness.

“We received a warm welcome and engaged in several conversations about the Army’s ability to respond to disasters around the island,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Krystal Cope, 2nd IBCT Aviation Officer. “This is a great opportunity for all groups to develop a better understanding of what resources would be needed and how to best utilize those resources in the event of a disaster.”

The intent of the fair was to inform the citizens of Waianae who the community leaders and volunteers were and what organizations are available at the time of a disaster.

“Bringing together various government, non-government organizations and military representatives across all aspects, allows everyone to work together towards achieving a common emergency preparedness, response and recovery plan,” said Cope.

During the meeting Warrior Brigade Soldiers highlighted specific plans and assets available to the community. Sgt. 1st Class Ian Brown, 2nd IBCT civil affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, briefed the citizens and some of the volunteers on the defense support to civil authorities and the equipment and assets available from Schofield Barracks in the event of a natural or man-made disaster.

“The benefit for the community is the understanding of the process, in order to bring federal forces in to the disaster relief operations and the capabilities of the forces involved,” said Brown.

Areas of concern from Ken Gilbert and Alice Greenwood, both local residents, were what plans are in place if Waianae is cut off during a disaster and where the staging areas are for personnel and relief supplies.

While the National Guard is the lead military agency in the event of a natural or man-made disasters, Paulette Dibbler, from the American Red Cross, mentioned Waianae High School (85626 Farrington Hwy, Waianae, Hawaii 96792) and Nanakuli High and Intermediate School (89980 Nanakuli Ave, Waianae, Hawaii 96792) are the only places designated by the ARC as staging areas for supplies and shelters for the citizens of Waianae.

“The military, whether National Guard or federal forces, bring a unique set of capabilities and assets to disaster response operations,” Brown added. “The ability to move large amounts of personnel, both into and out of the disaster zone, and relief supplies either by ground or by air.”