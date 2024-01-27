46.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Emergency Preparedness

We Get Hurricanes, but California Gets Quakes. Has Florida Ever Had an Earthquake?

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Google Maps Photo)

Here in Florida, we get hurricanes but at least we can see them coming. In California, the earth just starts shaking.

magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled the southern part of the state Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), shortly after 7:40 p.m. local time. The quake, centered about two miles southwest from San Bernardino, reportedly jolted areas areas from Los Angeles County and as far south as San Diego County and Tijuana, Mexico.

Californians mostly took it in stride, posting video of startled kittens and people surprised by the quake while they were livestreaming.

Read the rest of the story at Pensacola News Journal, here.

Previous article
Fire Blanketed Lahaina in Toxic Debris. Where Can They Put It?
Next article
4.2-magnitude Earthquake Hits San Bernardino Area, USGS Says
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals