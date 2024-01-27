Here in Florida, we get hurricanes but at least we can see them coming. In California, the earth just starts shaking.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled the southern part of the state Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), shortly after 7:40 p.m. local time. The quake, centered about two miles southwest from San Bernardino, reportedly jolted areas areas from Los Angeles County and as far south as San Diego County and Tijuana, Mexico.

Californians mostly took it in stride, posting video of startled kittens and people surprised by the quake while they were livestreaming.

