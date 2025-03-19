White House Orders Major Overhaul in Disaster Preparedness, Shifts Focus to State and Local Governments

Key Takeaways:

Shifting Preparedness to State and Local Levels: The executive order emphasizes that state and local governments, rather than the federal government, should take the lead in national resilience efforts.

National Resilience Strategy: The White House will develop a strategic framework within 90 days to enhance infrastructure security and risk mitigation.

Overhauling Disaster Response Policies: Several long-standing federal policies on preparedness, continuity, and infrastructure protection will be reviewed and potentially revised or rescinded.

Eliminating Federal Support for Mismanaged Programs: The administration aims to cut inefficiencies by reducing unnecessary federal involvement in preparedness efforts.

Creation of a National Risk Register: A new system will identify and quantify risks to national infrastructure, guiding state, private sector, and federal investments.

The Trump administration has issued a sweeping executive order to restructure how the United States handles disaster preparedness and critical infrastructure protection. The Executive Order, signed by President Donald J. Trump, calls for state and local governments to take a more prominent role in national resilience efforts while reducing federal involvement in managing disaster preparedness programs.

The order, titled “Achieving Efficiency Through State and Local Preparedness,” outlines significant policy changes aimed at making disaster response and national infrastructure more efficient, risk-informed, and decentralized.

A Push for Local Leadership in National Resilience

At the heart of the order is the belief that state and local governments, as well as individuals, should be the primary drivers of preparedness efforts—not the federal government. The order argues that when states are empowered to make their own decisions about infrastructure resilience, the country benefits both economically and in terms of security.

“Citizens are the immediate beneficiaries of sound local decisions and investments designed to address risks, including cyber attacks, wildfires, hurricanes, and space weather,” the order states.

To achieve this, the White House is mandating the creation of a National Resilience Strategy within 90 days. This strategy will set the federal government’s priorities and guide risk-based decisions that shape future investments in infrastructure and preparedness.

Sweeping Policy Revisions on the Horizon

As part of the initiative, multiple federal policies related to critical infrastructure, national continuity, and emergency response will undergo review, revision, or elimination. The administration has tasked the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (APNSA) with leading this effort.

Key policies under review include:

Critical Infrastructure Protection: National policies governing cybersecurity, supply chains, and agricultural resilience will be reassessed.

Disaster Response Procedures: Existing national preparedness directives and response frameworks will be updated or removed, shifting away from an “all-hazards” approach.

Emergency Continuity Plans: Policies related to national emergency communication and mission resilience will be streamlined for greater efficiency.

Federal Funding to Be Scrutinized

Another major shift outlined in the executive order is the elimination of federal subsidies for programs deemed inefficient or mismanaged at the state level. The White House argues that local governments need to take more financial responsibility for their disaster preparedness efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal agencies will now be required to document how funds are being allocated and ensure states are using resources effectively. The order states that “reducing taxpayer burdens through efficiency” is a key objective.

Creation of a National Risk Register

One of the most significant developments in the executive order is the establishment of a National Risk Register. This system will track, quantify, and assess risks to U.S. infrastructure, cybersecurity, and other critical sectors.

The register aims to inform federal intelligence efforts, private sector investments, and state-level emergency management decisions. It will be reviewed every four years to keep pace with evolving threats.

The original Executive Order can be found here.