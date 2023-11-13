58.8 F
White House Urges $23.5 Billion for New Natural Disaster Aid

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

President Joe Biden wants Congress to approve an extra $23.5 billion for disaster relief this fall related to catastrophes stemming from extreme weather, according to a White House request for supplemental domestic funding.

That amount, announced Wednesday, would be on top of the $16 billion Congress included in the continuing resolution (Public Law: 118-15) passed in September to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency address the increasing cost of disaster aid.

FEMA’s disaster relief fund would get $9 billion under the request, which would be divved up among several agencies that handle and respond to natural disasters.

Read the rest of the story from Bloomberg Law here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

