White House Urges $23.5 Billion for New Natural Disaster Aid

President Joe Biden wants Congress to approve an extra $23.5 billion for disaster relief this fall related to catastrophes stemming from extreme weather, according to a White House request for supplemental domestic funding.

That amount, announced Wednesday, would be on top of the $16 billion Congress included in the continuing resolution (Public Law: 118-15) passed in September to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency address the increasing cost of disaster aid.

FEMA’s disaster relief fund would get $9 billion under the request, which would be divved up among several agencies that handle and respond to natural disasters.

