Climate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

Why Isn’t Extreme Heat Considered a Disaster in the U.S.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has never responded to deadly or damaging extreme heat. Environmental groups and labor unions are asking for that to change.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The massive heat dome that struck the Pacific Northwest in 2021 paralyzed the region. Emergency departments were overwhelmed. Roads buckled in the heat. Hundreds of people died.

That same year, Hurricane Ida barreled into the Southeast. Buildings were flattened in Louisiana. Hundreds of thousands lost power. At least 87 people in the U.S. died.

Both were deadly and traumatizing. But FEMA distributed billions of dollars and months of post-disaster support to states and families battered by Ida. Victims of the heat dome, on the other hand, received no federal support.

Read the rest of the story at WHYY.

