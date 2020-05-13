Fire burns in the Mount St. Francis area of Colorado Springs, Colo., while firefighters continue to battle several fires in Waldo Canyon June 28, 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Lock)

Wildfire Base Camps Are Prone to Coronavirus Outbreaks, Government Report Says

Outbreaks of the coronavirus could sweep through large camps where crews typically stay as they fight wildfires across the U.S., according to a federal document obtained by The Associated Press, and the problem is likely to get worse the longer the fire season lasts.

The U.S. Forest Service’s draft risk assessment predicts that even in a best-case scenario — with social distancing followed and plenty of tests and protective equipment available — nearly two dozen firefighters could be infected with COVID-19 at a camp with hundreds of people who come in to combat a fire that burns for months.

The worst-case scenario? More than 1,000 infections.

