Wildfire Update: 70-Plus Large Fires Burn 3 Million Acres Across 12 States

More than 70 large fires and complexes have burned 3,020,265 acres in 12 states. Two new large fires were reported, one in Idaho and one in Colorado. Four Type 1 incident management teams (IMT), five Type 2 IMTs, and one complex IMT are assigned to incidents in the Southern California, Great Basin, Southern and Alaska areas.
One RC-26 aircraft with Distributed Real-Time Infrared (DRTI) capability and support personnel from the 141st Air Refueling Wing (Washington Air National Guard) have been deployed to Boise, ID. One RC-26 aircraft with Distributed Real-Time Infrared (DRTI) capability and support personnel from the 162nd Operations Group (Arizona Air National Guard) have been deployed to St. George, UT in support of wildland fire operations.
Prolonged and near-record temperatures and extremely dry fuels continue to increase the potential for wildires. For more information, visit the Predictive Services fuels and fire danger summary, fire weather and potential briefing, and the seven-day significant fire potential outlook.
Lightning ignited more than 3,200 wildfires this year, but nearly 35,0000 were human-caused. Some people walk away without putting out their campfire, others light fireworks around day brush and grass. These behaviors are dangerous and unlawful. You can make a difference and reduce unwanted wildland fires by reporting careless and illegal behavior. If you see something suspicious, please call the nearest law enforcement office and help protect out wildlands. Please do your part to prevent wildfires and recreate responsibly.
Exceptionally hot, dry conditions are expected from northern California, across the Pacific Northwest and into the Northern Rockies and across the northern Great Basin. A mix of wet and dry scattered thunderstorms is likely to develop in the central Idaho mountains, into southwestern Montana, southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Gusty outflow winds are expected in the vicinity of thunderstorms. Monsoonal moisture will continue to generate widespread thunderstorm activity across the Southwest and Colorado Rockies, with a chance of heavy rain in the Front Range and into southeastern Colorado. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to extend into portions of southern California, the Great Basin and the Sierra Nevada. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in southern and into central Oregon. Conditions will remain hot, dry and breezy across most of Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley today. The thunderstorms that have been persistent across the central Great plains into the Ohio Valley may slide south to produce some precipitation in Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and Arkansas, as well as continuing to produce storms and possibly heavy rain in the Ohio Valley.