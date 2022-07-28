Wildfire Update: 70-Plus Large Fires Burn 3 Million Acres Across 12 States

More than 70 large fires and complexes have burned 3,020,265 acres in 12 states. Two new large fires were reported, one in Idaho and one in Colorado. Four Type 1 incident management teams (IMT), five Type 2 IMTs, and one complex IMT are assigned to incidents in the Southern California, Great Basin, Southern and Alaska areas.

One RC-26 aircraft with Distributed Real-Time Infrared (DRTI) capability and support personnel from the 141st Air Refueling Wing (Washington Air National Guard) have been deployed to Boise, ID. One RC-26 aircraft with Distributed Real-Time Infrared (DRTI) capability and support personnel from the 162nd Operations Group (Arizona Air National Guard) have been deployed to St. George, UT in support of wildland fire operations.

Prolonged and near-record temperatures and extremely dry fuels continue to increase the potential for wildires. For more information, visit the Predictive Services fuels and fire danger summary, fire weather and potential briefing, and the seven-day significant fire potential outlook.

Lightning ignited more than 3,200 wildfires this year, but nearly 35,0000 were human-caused. Some people walk away without putting out their campfire, others light fireworks around day brush and grass. These behaviors are dangerous and unlawful. You can make a difference and reduce unwanted wildland fires by reporting careless and illegal behavior. If you see something suspicious, please call the nearest law enforcement office and help protect out wildlands. Please do your part to prevent wildfires and recreate responsibly.