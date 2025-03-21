Wildfires Erupt Across the Country as Strong Winds Fan Flames

More than 24 million Americans are under wildfire warnings due to strong winds on Thursday, posing a threat to existing fires in several states, and as a powerful storm moves toward the Northeast.

A wildfire was reported burning within the Sam Houston National Forested in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday evening. The fire, named the Pauline Road Fire, has grown to 2,000 acres with only 10% containment as of Thursday morning with the possibility of getting worse due to the strong winds, according to Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough.

“The weather today will not be on our side,” Keough said in a statement. “We expect significant wind gusts today with low humidity and warmer temperatures. This will make fighting difficult.”

