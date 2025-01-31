46 F
Emergency Preparedness

Wildfire Hit North Carolina’s McDowell County

The Crooked Creek Fire, January 29, 2025. (Photo: McDowell County Emergency Management)

North Carolina’s McDowell County, still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, is facing yet another natural disaster in the form of wildfires.

Old Fort, a town of roughly 800 located in McDowell County, was hit with evacuation orders Wednesday afternoon after the Crooked Creek wildfire broke out, the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

As of noon ET Thursday, McDowell County’s Office of Emergency Management said 220 acres had burned and the fire was 55% contained. Evacuation orders were lifted at 8 a.m. but emergency personnel will remain on-site to monitor the situation and ensure containment of the fire. One home was damaged and multiple outbuildings were destroyed, said the agency’s Thursday afternoon announcement.

Read the rest of the story at USA Today.

