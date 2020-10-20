The Prepster Luxe (Pottery Barn)

Would You Pay $500 for an Emergency Go-Bag?

It’s an attractive satchel. Cream-colored and expensive looking, the canvas bag’s body stamped in the center with a forest green cross, reminiscent of a first aid symbol on a doctor’s traveling kit.

This tote is called the “Prepster Luxe,” and sells exclusively at Pottery Barn for $495 dollars.

At first glance, the appearance of a high-priced purse on a high-end home furnishing store’s website is no pivot from Pottery Barn’s norm — it is one of the largest e-commerce retailers for upmarket housewares and has upscale products for any upscale room in any upscale home — yet the contents that come with this purse reveal a shift from the retailer’s norm: a roll of duct tape, survival matches, a space blanket, a signal flare, a poncho.

Read more at InsideHook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Emergency Preparedness

Go to Top
X
X