Would You Pay $500 for an Emergency Go-Bag?

It’s an attractive satchel. Cream-colored and expensive looking, the canvas bag’s body stamped in the center with a forest green cross, reminiscent of a first aid symbol on a doctor’s traveling kit.

This tote is called the “Prepster Luxe,” and sells exclusively at Pottery Barn for $495 dollars.

At first glance, the appearance of a high-priced purse on a high-end home furnishing store’s website is no pivot from Pottery Barn’s norm — it is one of the largest e-commerce retailers for upmarket housewares and has upscale products for any upscale room in any upscale home — yet the contents that come with this purse reveal a shift from the retailer’s norm: a roll of duct tape, survival matches, a space blanket, a signal flare, a poncho.

