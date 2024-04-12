The heavy, water-laden snow that fell on April 3 and 4 wreaked havoc on the electric grid in every municipality in York County.

Those in the know – emergency management folks and electric company representatives – say this storm rivaled the ice storm of 1998 that people still talk about.

And though there were more than 90,000 of 129,000 Central Maine Power Company customers in York County without electricity at its peak, by Tuesday morning, April 9 – less than a week later, most were reconnected. That happened because line and tree crews – Maine crews and others from as far south as the Carolinas – along with firefighters, police, public works, municipal emergency management directors, and York County Management Agency, worked together and got it done.

Read the rest of the story at Seacoastonline, here.