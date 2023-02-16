Your Input on Wildland Fire Policy Is Needed

The Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission is requesting your input in February and March 2023 to develop recommendations for congressional action on a variety of wildfire mitigation and management topics.

These recommendations will influence the formation of national policy related to:

The prevention, mitigation, suppression and management of wildland fires.

The rehabilitation of land devastated by wildfires.

A strategy to meet aerial firefighting equipment needs through 2030 in the most cost-effective manner.

To participate, go to Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Recommendations.

The commission has scheduled topical workgroup meetings throughout February and March and is requesting that any recommendations be submitted as soon as possible so that workgroups will have time to consider the recommendations and decide whether to advance them to the full commission and ultimately to the Congress.

If you have questions or would like more information, please contact the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission at wildfirecommission@usda.gov.

Read more at U.S. Fire Administration