A Federal CIO Tells Industry How It Can Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

Federal agencies face an extraordinary challenge in dealing with the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, with their workforce at home and their networks stretched.

For help, agencies have turned to industry. In this time of need, one federal chief information officer has a message for businesses looking to assist.

“If an agency reaches out to a vendor … try to respond with urgency — with a sense of urgency that’s not usual,” Dorothy Aronson, the CIO of the National Science Foundation and co-chair of the federal CIO Council’s Workforce Committee, said March 31.

