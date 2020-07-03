Administration Announces Two New QSMO: Treasury and GSA

Today the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury and General Service Administration (GSA) have been formally designated as Quality Service Management Offices (QSMO).

Treasury will serve as the QSMO for Core Financial Management services. GSA will be the QSMO for Civilian HR Transaction Services specifically Compensation Management, Work Schedule and Leave Management services only.

These designations further the shared quality services work identified by OMB with the issuance of Memorandum 19-16, “Centralized Mission Support Capabilities for the Federal Government” on April 26, 2019.

Federal CIO Suzette Kent:

“This a significant leap forward in our shared services modernization efforts,” stated Suzette Kent, Federal Chief Information Officer. “By designating GSA and Treasury as QSMO, the Federal Government is able to really leverage shared services across multiple mission critical services benefiting all agencies. Core Financial Management and Civilian HR Transaction are key services that are integral to the operations of every agency. Offering a robust marketplace where we can innovate and leverage expertise, contracts, and solutions to improve the federal landscape is a win.”

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy:

“With our QSMO designation, the GSA NewPay Team and our partner agencies will be able to modernize the way the Federal Government processes payroll and time and attendance by aligning policy, processes, data standards, and technology,” said GSA Administrator Emily Murphy. “This gives us all the opportunity to further collaborate on new and innovative solutions to better serve federal employees.”

Fiscal Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of the Treasury David Lebryk:

“The establishment of the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office at Treasury supports our tradition and long-standing commitment to improving financial management throughout the government,” said David Lebryk, the Fiscal Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. “Our efforts will focus on developing a customer-centric marketplace for modern solutions that will move agencies away from outdated systems and improve government operations and performance.”

