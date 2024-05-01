In a push to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the U.S. Federal Government has reported a substantial increase in AI talent acquisition, according to the latest report by the AI Tech and Talent Task Force. Established under Executive Order 14110, the task force is a combined effort led by high-level entities including the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the Office of Management and Budget.

The report highlights a remarkable 288% surge in applicants for AI positions across various government agencies, with projections indicating over 500 new hires by the year 2025. This increase is part of an ongoing initiative to enhance the federal workforce’s proficiency in AI and related technologies, aiming to keep pace with rapid advancements in the field.

The task force comprises members from influential bodies such as the Office of Personnel Management, the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services, the Chief Human Capital Officers Council, the Presidential Personnel Office, the Chief Data Officer Council, and the newly formed Chief AI Officer Council. Together, these groups work to streamline and accelerate the recruitment and integration of AI talent into federal operations.

This initiative not only underscores the government’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology but also to securing a workforce capable of steering the U.S. towards a more innovative future. The task force’s efforts are central to enhancing the government’s ability to address complex challenges with AI-driven solutions, improving efficiency and effectiveness in public service delivery.

