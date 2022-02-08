Andrew Hunter Assumes Duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment

Andrew Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, today assumed the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

In performing the duties of USD(A&S), Hunter is responsible for all matters pertaining to acquisition; contract administration; logistics and materiel readiness; installations and environment; operational energy; chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons; the acquisition workforce; and the defense industrial base.

SecAF Kendall on Andrew Hunter’s swearing-in as the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology & Logistics and the @DeptofDefense’s announcement that he will perform the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment ⬇️ #OneTeamOneFight pic.twitter.com/aIjrhDwwOY — Office of the Secretary of the Air Force (@SecAFOfficial) February 7, 2022

