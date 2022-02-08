44.2 F
Andrew Hunter Assumes Duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment

Hunter is responsible for all matters pertaining to acquisition, contract administration, logistics and materiel readiness, installations and environment, and more.

By Homeland Security Today
SecAF Kendall (right) meets with Andrew Hunter, the new Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology & Logistics, during an office call at the Pentagon on Feb. 7, 2022. (Wayne Clark/DoD)

Andrew Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, today assumed the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

In performing the duties of USD(A&S), Hunter is responsible for all matters pertaining to acquisition; contract administration; logistics and materiel readiness; installations and environment; operational energy; chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons; the acquisition workforce; and the defense industrial base.

