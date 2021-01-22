Biden to Keep Wray on as FBI Director

Christopher Wray is staying at the helm of the FBI.

Less than 24 hours after President Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, generated speculation about Wray’s future after giving a noncommittal response when asked whether Biden had confidence in the FBI director, Psaki made clear that Wray will remain at his post.

“I caused an unintentional ripple yesterday so [I] wanted to state very clearly President Biden intends to keep FBI Director Wray on in his role and he has confidence in the job he is doing,” Psaki wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Read more at NPR

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)