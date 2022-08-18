84.5 F
Charles Hardy Named GSA’s New Chief Architect

Hardy will serve as a Senior Advisor to GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan on all matters related to federal architecture and design for GSA’s capital construction program.

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced Charles (Chuck) Hardy as GSA’s next Chief Architect, effective August 14, 2022.

A licensed architect, workplace strategist, and certified construction manager, Mr. Hardy’s career with GSA spans more than 31 years, beginning in GSA’s Great Lakes Region as an architect and project manager. He has since spent time in a variety of leadership positions in the Great Lakes Region and GSA’s Central Office in Washington, DC, including as Director of Design and Construction, and most recently, as GSA’s Acting Chief Architect.

As Chief Architect, Mr. Hardy will serve as a Senior Advisor to GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan, as well as to Public Buildings Service (PBS) Commissioner Nina Albert, on all matters related to federal architecture and design for GSA’s capital construction program. Additionally, Mr. Hardy’s role will include administering GSA’s Design Excellencehistoric preservation, and art-in-architecture programs.

“GSA’s Chief Architect is one of the most influential architectural roles in Government, and we are thrilled to have Chuck serve in this position,” said PBS Commissioner Nina Albert. “He brings the leadership and vision necessary to deliver on GSA’s mission of providing high-quality buildings and effective, sustainable workplaces to Federal agencies at the best value for the American taxpayer.”

Prior to joining GSA, Mr. Hardy was a practicing architect with firms in Florida, Colorado, and Illinois. He earned his professional degrees in architecture and environmental design from the University of Minnesota and holds certificates from the Harvard Graduate School of Design and The University of Texas McCombs School of Business. Mr. Hardy is also a retired officer of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an intelligence officer.

