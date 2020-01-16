Coast Guard Is Refining FY 2021 Funding Pitch

The U.S. Coast Guard is shaping its Congressional pitch for increased shore installation funding around the idea that modernizing bases is about more than improving readiness; it’s about helping families, communities and voters.

When talking to the lawmakers who authorize and appropriate Coast Guard funding, the service’s leadership has taken to explaining every cutter, small boat, aircraft leaves and returns to a place. The Coast Guard has requirements to keep this equipment running. The Coast Guard has families and communities who rely on these requirements being met, said Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard during the 2020 Surface Navy Association Symposium.

