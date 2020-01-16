The crews of the USCGC Stratton (WMSL 752) and the RKS Teanoai (301) conducted a training exchange in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2019. The two crew rendezvoused at sea and conducted maneuvers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir)

Coast Guard Is Refining FY 2021 Funding Pitch

The U.S. Coast Guard is shaping its Congressional pitch for increased shore installation funding around the idea that modernizing bases is about more than improving readiness; it’s about helping families, communities and voters.

When talking to the lawmakers who authorize and appropriate Coast Guard funding, the service’s leadership has taken to explaining every cutter, small boat, aircraft leaves and returns to a place. The Coast Guard has requirements to keep this equipment running. The Coast Guard has families and communities who rely on these requirements being met, said Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard during the 2020 Surface Navy Association Symposium.

Read more at USNI News

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top