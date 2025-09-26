Comey Indicted After Trump Removes Prosecutor Who Opposed Case

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey was indicted Thursday, September 25, following President Trump’s intervention to remove the U.S. attorney who had determined there was insufficient evidence to bring the case. As stated in the Department of Justice press release, the indictment alleges that Comey obstructed a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information in violation of 18 USC 1505, and made a false statement in violation of 18 USC 1001.

The indictment stems from Comey’s 2020 congressional testimony about FBI media leaks during the bureau’s investigation of Russian connections to Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue charges and fired Eastern District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert, who opposed the prosecution.

Trump appointed his former personal lawyer Lindsey Halligan as the new U.S. attorney, who single-handedly pursued the indictment despite objections from career Justice Department officials. The case triggered resignations, including Troy Edwards Jr., deputy chief of the national security section, who cited his constitutional oath in his resignation letter.

Comey maintains his innocence, calling the charges politically motivated retaliation. Democrats condemned the prosecution as an abuse of power, while Trump celebrated on social media. Prosecutors rushed to secure the indictment before the statute of limitations expired next week, and Comey's arraignment is now scheduled for October 9.