spot_img
74.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 26, 2025
DOJFBIFederal Government

Comey Indicted After Trump Removes Prosecutor Who Opposed Case

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
Former FBI Director James Comey at his 2013 Senate confirmation hearing. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images via Slate)

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey was indicted Thursday, September 25, following President Trump’s intervention to remove the U.S. attorney who had determined there was insufficient evidence to bring the case. As stated in the Department of Justice press release, the indictment alleges that Comey obstructed a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information in violation of 18 USC 1505, and made a false statement in violation of 18 USC 1001.

The indictment stems from Comey’s 2020 congressional testimony about FBI media leaks during the bureau’s investigation of Russian connections to Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue charges and fired Eastern District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert, who opposed the prosecution.

Trump appointed his former personal lawyer Lindsey Halligan as the new U.S. attorney, who single-handedly pursued the indictment despite objections from career Justice Department officials. The case triggered resignations, including Troy Edwards Jr., deputy chief of the national security section, who cited his constitutional oath in his resignation letter.

Comey maintains his innocence, calling the charges politically motivated retaliation. Democrats condemned the prosecution as an abuse of power, while Trump celebrated on social media. Prosecutors rushed to secure the indictment before the statute of limitations expired next week,  and Comey’s arraignment is now scheduled for October 9. The indictment alleges that Comey obstructed a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information in violation of 18 USC 1505, and made a false statement in violation of 18 USC 1001.

Previous article
INTERVIEW: Hospitals on the Frontline: New Tools to Tackle Emerging Special Pathogens
Next article
Department of War Announces New Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES