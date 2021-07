The obscure Investigations and Threat Management Service within the Department of Commerce went “rogue” across multiple presidential administrations by conducting unauthorized “race-based” investigations into department employees, according to a new Senate report.

The unit was allowed to abuse its authority for years without repercussions and became what whistleblowers described as a “gestapo” within the department that habitually targeted people of Chinese and Middle Eastern descent.

Read more at Axios

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)