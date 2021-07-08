Contracting Officers, Grant Managers on the Frontlines of White House’s Made in America Initiative

Federal contracting officers and grant managers are on the front lines of the Biden administration’s Made in America initiative.

New guidance from the Office of Management and Budget in June details the steps they must take to implement the President’s executive order from January.

Celeste Drake, the director of the Made in America Office in OMB, said the short and long term goals of the initiative are as much about increasing the goods and services bought from American companies as they are about sharing the data about how agencies make their buying decisions.

Read more at Federal News Network

