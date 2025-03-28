Dan Bishop Confirmed as Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed former North Carolina Representative Dan Bishop (James Daniel Bishop) as Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), placing him in a key role overseeing the federal government’s financial and policy priorities.

The confirmation vote was 53-45, largely along party lines, with Bishop stepping into the No. 2 spot at the White House’s budget office, where he will serve under OMB Director Russ Vought.

✅ CONFIRMED! ⁦@RepDanBishop⁩ is your new OMB Deputy Director. pic.twitter.com/zHaIuZxNuU — Office of Management and Budget (@WHOMB) March 26, 2025

As deputy director, he will help manage the administration’s budget formulation, regulatory oversight, and implementation of policy across federal agencies.

A Public Service Career Spanning Three Decades

Bishop brings with him 30 years of public and legal service. Most recently, he represented North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served from 2019 until his nomination earlier this year.

Before his time in Congress, Bishop served in the North Carolina State Senate from 2017 to 2019, after a two-year term in the state’s House of Representatives. He first entered elected office as a Mecklenburg County Commissioner from 2004 to 2008.

Legal Expertise Meets Government Oversight

In addition to his legislative experience, Bishop has a strong legal background. He worked for over two decades as an attorney at Erwin, Bishop, Capitano & Moss, and previously as an associate at the law firm Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson. He earned his law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1990, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif and served on the North Carolina Law Review.

Eyes on Budget Reform and Efficiency

As Deputy Director, Bishop will support the OMB’s efforts to streamline federal spending and enhance oversight of the executive branch’s budget and administrative functions. The position involves close coordination with cabinet agencies and Congress, as well as responsibility for ensuring that federal programs align with the administration’s fiscal objectives.

During his confirmation hearings, he stated that “there is power in the executive in the nature of impoundment,” calling it “a compelling argument” according to Politico — a position that aligns with ongoing legal battles across the country challenging President Donald Trump’s unilateral funding freezes.