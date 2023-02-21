58.7 F
Defense Department Urges Service Members to ‘Avoid the Consumption of Poppy Seeds in All Forms’

A memorandum warns service members that the consumption of poppy seed products could result in a codeine positive urinalysis result.

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Defense recently issued a memorandum on Warning Regarding Poppy Seed Consumption and Military Drug Testing.

Recent data suggest that certain poppy seed varieties may have higher codeine contamination that previously reported. The memorandum warns service members that the consumption of poppy seed products could result in a codeine positive urinalysis result.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Department is encouraging all service members to avoid the consumption of poppy seeds in all forms to include food products and baked goods. As more information becomes available, the Department will revise the policy accordingly.

The Warning Regarding Poppy Seed Consumption and Military Drug Testing memorandum can be found here.

Read more at the Defense Department

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

