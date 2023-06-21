60.2 F
Department of Defense Approves Policy to Reimburse Pet Expenses Due to a Permanent Change of Station

The Services estimate that this new allowance may be used by an estimated 227,000 Service members.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Klucker, 721st Aerial Port Squadron passenger service specialist, places a cat on a conveyor belt outside the Ramstein Passenger Terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

The Department of Defense has approved a new policy to cover pet travel expenses, like pet shipping or quarantine fees, incurred by Service members during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS). As of January 1, 2024, military Service members going through a PCS within the continental United States can be reimbursed up to $550 for one household pet, either cat or dog, and up to $2,000 for moves to or from a location outside the continental United States to cover costs related to the transportation of a pet.

The Services estimate that this new allowance may be used by an estimated 227,000 Service members. Historically, Service members paid the majority of out-of-pocket expenses to transport pets when assigned to a new duty station. This policy reduces that financial burden while recognizing the important role a pet plays in a military family’s household.

