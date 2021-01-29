Department of State Named 2020 Government Employer of the Year by CAREERS& the disABLED Magazine

The U.S. Department of State is dedicated to advancing workforce diversity, and we are proud to announce that for the second straight year CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine has recognized the Department with its Government Employer of the Year award for the Department’s commitment to empowering employees with disabilities. The December 2020 issue of the magazine also features a written interview of Kim L. Davis, a Reasonable Accommodations Analyst in the Bureau of Global Talent Management’s Office of Accessibility and Accommodations.

As the federal government’s largest foreign affairs agency, the Department of State works to promote peace and stability, helps to develop thriving economies, and provides Consular services to U.S. citizens and foreign nationals worldwide.

In pursuit of its goal to remain an employer of choice, the Department opened its Access Center in December 2020, a state-of-the-art facility that provides cutting-edge assistive technology solutions to Department employees with disabilities. The Access Center serves as a showcase for accessibility best practices, for the federal government as well as the diplomatic community and foreign missions in Washington, D.C. As a result, the center will have a global impact on individuals with disabilities.

The 2020 Government Employer of the Year award recognizes the Department of State’s long-term commitment to ensuring its workforce represents the diversity of America.

