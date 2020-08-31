DHS Employees Receive Hatch Act Warning After Acting Secretary’s RNC Appearance

Department of Homeland Security employees received an email on Thursday reminding them not to engage in “partisan political activity” just days after acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf participated in a naturalization ceremony that was broadcast at the Republican National Convention.

Wolf’s participation in the event, which was taped and broadcast at the RNC, prompted immediate outcry from Democrats who alleged that Wolf had violated the Hatch Act — a law that restricts most executive branch employees from engaging in partisan political activity.

The letter sent out to all DHS employees on Thursday, obtained by POLITICO, was billed as a “reminder” about the Hatch Act, which the email says prohibits “using official authority or influence for the purpose of impacting the result of an election,” “conducting any political activity while on duty or while in a government room, building, vehicle” or engaging in political activity while “wearing a DHS badge or insignia, or while using government equipment.”

