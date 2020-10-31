DHS OIG Employees Honored by Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency

This year, two Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) teams were recognized for their outstanding achievements at the annual awards ceremony held by the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) on October 13, 2020.

DHS OIG employees received the following awards:

Award for Excellence, Audit – Limitations of CBP OFO’s Screening Device Used to Identify Fentanyl and Other Narcotics Audit Team. In recognition of outstanding efforts that identified significant limitations in drug identification equipment deployed to U.S. Customs and Border Protection ports of entry. OIG Report: Limitations of CBP OFO’s Screening Device Used to Identify Fentanyl and Other Narcotics OIG-19-67.



Award for Excellence, Audit – Criminal Alien Program Audit Team In recognition of outstanding achievement in auditing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Criminal Alien Program and in reporting challenges with safety, resources, research, and information technology systems. OIG Report: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Criminal Alien Program Faces Challenges, OIG-20-13.



“I am tremendously proud that DHS OIG employees, in this year our audit teams, continue to be recognized for their outstanding work by the Inspector General community,” said DHS Inspector General Dr. Joseph Cuffari. “DHS OIG remains committed to ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of DHS programs and operations.”

