DoD Transmits Classified 2022 National Defense Strategy to Congress

The Department of Defense transmitted the classified 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS) to Congress today.

The classified NDS sets out how the Department of Defense will contribute to advancing and safeguarding vital U.S. national interests – protecting the American people, expanding America’s prosperity, and realizing and defending our democratic values.

The NDS is the capstone strategic guidance document for the Department of Defense. It translates national security priorities into guidance for military planning and activities. The 2022 NDS is consistent with the President’s Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, released in March 2021.

An unclassified version of the NDS will be forthcoming and sequenced with the release of the unclassified National Security Strategy.

