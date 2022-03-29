DoD’s $773 Billion Budget Request Includes 4.6 Percent Pay Raise for Military and Civilian Personnel

“I am proud to join President Biden today in submitting the fiscal year 2023 Budget. Our department’s budget will help us continue to defend the nation, take care of our people and succeed through teamwork with our allies and partners,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said Monday.

“This $773 billion budget request reinforces our commitment to the concept of integrated deterrence, allows us to better sequence and conduct operations around the globe that are aligned to our priorities, modernizes the Joint Force, and delivers meaningful support for our dedicated workforce and their families,” he said.

“To those ends, we are requesting nearly $56.5 billion for air power platforms and systems; more than $40.8 billion for sea power, to include nine more battle force ships, and nearly $12.6 billion to modernize Army and Marine Corps fighting vehicles,” Austin continued. “We are requesting more than $130.1 billion for research and development in this budget – an all-time high – because we understand the need to sharpen our readiness in advanced technology, cyber, space and artificial intelligence. Importantly, this budget funds modernization of all three legs of the nuclear triad to ensure that we continue to maintain a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent. And we have devoted more than $3 billion to address the effects of climate change, bolstering our installation resiliency and adaptation to climate challenges.”

“We are also asking that Congress support our efforts to take care of our most critical asset, our people. Our budget requests $479 million to implement the recommendations of the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault, and our 4.6 percent pay raise for our military and civilian personnel helps ensure they receive the pay they deserve and need, particular in light of the challenging current economic realities. Our budget request also includes additional investments to provide affordable childcare for both our military and civilian workforce. For instance, we are making additional investments in childcare fee assistance for both military and civilian members.”

Austin added, “As I have said many times, we need resources matched to strategy, strategy matched to policy and policy matched to the will of the American people.”

“This budget gives us the resources we need to deliver on that promise. Our budget reflects our National Defense Strategy and the focus of that strategy on the pacing challenge of China,” he continued. “It will help us prepare for other future challenges, as well, including those posed by climate change. It preserves our readiness and deterrent posture against the threats we face today: the acute threat of an aggressive Russia and the constantly emerging threats posed by North Korea, Iran, and violent extremist organizations. And it absolutely supports our policy of U.S. global leadership of — and responsibility for — our vast network of alliances and partnerships.”

“I am proud of the work that has gone into this budget request, and I look forward to discussing it with members of Congress in the days and weeks ahead.”

On March 28, 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration submitted to Congress a proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Budget request of $813.3 billion for national defense, $773.0 billion of which is for the Department of Defense (DoD). In a dynamic and evolving security environment, a strong and adaptive U.S. military remains a central pillar for U.S. national security. The FY 2023 Defense Budget provides the resources necessary to sustain and strengthen U.S. deterrence, advancing our vital national interests through:

Integrated Deterrence: Working across warfighting domains, operational theaters, the spectrum of conflict, and our network of alliances and partnerships

Campaigning: Conducting and sequencing military initiatives aimed at advancing well-defined, strategy-aligned priorities

Building Enduring Advantages: Modernizing the Joint Force to make its supporting systems more resilient and agile in the face of threats ranging from competitors to the effects of climate change

The FY 2023 DoD Budget request of $773.0 billion is a $30.7 billion, or 4.1% increase, from the FY 2022 enacted amount. In addition to supporting the Department’s ability to sustain and strengthen deterrence, it also supports our service members and their families. The request strengthens our alliances and partnerships and enhances America’s technological advantage. This request reflects the recent inflationary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of global supply chains.

Taking Care of People

The DoD recognizes that its most critical asset is our people. The FY 2023 Budget aims to cultivate our military and civilian workforce, grow our talent, build resilience and force readiness, and ensure accountable leadership. Investments include:

4.6% pay increase for military and civilian personnel

Funds $15 Per hour Minimum Wage for the Federal Workforce

Investments in child care, including fee assistance, new construction, and sustainment

Funding the new Basic Needs Allowance to help the most vulnerable military families and fully funding anticipated Housing and Subsistence inflation increases

$479 million to implement the recommendations of the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military

A focus on talent management initiatives to improve racial and gender diversity at key points in the military career life cycle

$34 million to improve the Department’s capability to deter, detect, and address concerning behaviors and extremism in the ranks

$1 billion for a new Red Hill Recovery Fund to enable DoD to quickly and flexibly address the health, environmental, and national security needs of the Hawaii community and the Department

$12.2 billion for Construction and Family Housing programs, including $2 billion for family housing and $1.3 billion supporting the construction of quality of life and medical facilities

The FY23 President’s Budget allows DoD to develop, procure, and modernize capabilities to ensure combat-credible forces across all domains to address the pacing challenge from the People’s Republic of China and to address acute threats from Russia:

Nuclear Enterprise Modernization to recapitalize all three legs of the nuclear triad ($34.4 billion). Investments Include:

COLUMBIA Class Ballistic Missile Submarine – $6.3 billion

B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber – $5 billion

Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) – $3.6 billion

Long-Range Stand-Off (LRSO) Missile – $1 billion

Lethal Air Forces ($56.5 billion). Investments include:

61 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter – $11 billion

24 F-15EX – $2.8 billion

15 KC-46 Pegasus – $2.9 billion

NGAD (Air Force) $1.7 billion

Modernized Naval Forces ($40.8 billion). Investments include:

2 DDG-51 ARLEIGH BURKE Class Destroyers – $5.6 billion

1 Frigate (FFG(X)) – $1.3 billion

2 VIRGINIA class Submarines – $7.3 billion

Combat Effective Ground Forces ($12.6 billion). Investments include:

72 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles – $381 million

74 Amphibious Combat Vehicles – $631 million

3,721 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles – $1.1 billion

Missile Defeat and Defense ($24.7 billion). Investments include:

Ground-Based Midcourse (GMD) and Improved Homeland Defense/Next Generation Interceptors (NGI) – $2.6 billion

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Ballistic Missile Defense – $335 million

PATRIOT Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement – $1 billion

Long Range Fires ($7.2 billion). Investments include:

Funds to procure highly-survivable, precision-strike, and long-range fires—from hypersonic to subsonic – across the joint force

Space and Space-Based Systems ($27.6 billion). Investments include:

Space Based Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Systems – $4.7 billion

2 Global Positioning System (GPS) Enterprise – $1.8 billion

6 Launch Vehicles – National Security Space Launch (NSSL) and Rocket System Launch Program (RSLP) – $1.6 billion

Campaigning. Investments include:

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, $6.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, including military construction, defense of Guam, missile warning and tracking architecture, and Mission Partner Environment (MPE) framework for multinational information sharing, and the Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability

U.S. European Command, $4.2 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative, including $300 million in assistance to Ukraine and support Security Cooperation programs within the USEUCOM Area of Responsibility

Joint Force Readiness ($134.7 billion, an increase of $6.3 billion or +4.9% over the estimated FY22 enacted amount of $128.4 billion). The Department is approaching readiness through a strategic lens, expanding beyond operational readiness to incorporate multi-dimensional and long-term readiness. Investments include:

Army readiness – $29.4 billion

Navy readiness – $47.4 billion

Marine Corps readiness – $4.1 billion

Air Force readiness – $35.5 billion

Space Force readiness – $3.0 billion

Special Operations Command readiness – $9.7 billion

Joint Capabilities – $5.6 billion

U.S. prosperity and military success depend on the cyber resiliency of the Joint Force to execute missions successfully in a contested environment. The FY 2023 Budget allows for continued investment in cyberspace initiatives.

Cyberspace Activities ($11.2 billion). Investments include:

Operationalizing Zero Trust Architecture across Military Departments and Defense Agencies

Increasing cybersecurity support to the Defense Industrial Base

Growing the Cyber Mission Force Teams

The FY 2023 Budget continues DoD’s progress to modernize and innovate, including the largest investment ever in RDT&E—more than 9.5% over the FY 2022 enacted level.

Science and Technology and Advanced Capability Enablers. Investments include:

RDT&E request – $130.1 billion

Science and Technology – $16.5 billion

Artificial Intelligence

Microelectronics – $3.3 billion

5G – $250 million

Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, including investments in chemical production, bio-manufacturing, and rare earth element supply chains

The Department recognizes the vital importance of addressing dangerous transboundary threats. The FY 2023 Budget ensures DoD continues its work to combat current and future crises.

Addressing the Climate Crisis ($3.1 billion). Investments include:

Installation Resiliency and Adaptation – $2 billion

Operational Energy and Buying Power – $247 million

Science and Technology – $807 million

Contingency Preparedness – $28 million

Building Pandemic Preparedness. Focus areas include:

Defense Health Program for continued COVID-19 clinical testing and public health efforts – $188 million

Expanded surveillance activities, including wastewater surveillance Whole Genomic Sequencing of COVID variants

Chemical and Biological Defense Programs – $280.4 million

The Department is committed to being responsible stewards of taxpayer funds. The military departments have driven program reforms and retired vulnerable systems and programs that no longer meet mission needs to allow DoD to realign spending towards supporting Secretary’s priorities to Defend the Nation, Take Care of People, and Succeed Through Teamwork. Areas of savings include:

Reform Savings – $2.6 in FY23

Re-Prioritization Savings – $2.7 billion in FY23

The entire budget proposal and additional materials are available at: https://www.defense.gov/cj

