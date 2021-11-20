DoD’s Office of Acquisition and Sustainment Announces 2021 Defense Acquisition Workforce Award Winners

Gregory M. Kausner, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards. The five annual awards, representing 24 separate categories, recognize individual and team accomplishments that support the Secretary of Defense’s priorities through excellence in acquisition. The winners will officially receive the honor in a virtual ceremony on Dec. 15, 2021.
The Defense Acquisition Workforce is composed of nearly 186,000 civilian and military professionals from the Departments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as defense agencies and field activities. Their work is critical to driving competitive advantage as we innovate and modernize the Department of Defense. A total of 61 individuals will be honored at the awards ceremony.
“We are extremely proud of these professionals and the work they do to develop, acquire, and sustain preeminent capabilities for our Warfighters,” Kausner said. “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners for their exemplary accomplishments.”
For more information, please visit: https://www.hci.mil/what-we-do/Awards.html.
A complete list of awards and recipients follows:
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WINNERS
Acquisition in an Expeditionary Environment
Lieutenant Colonel Lee A. White, U.S. Special Operations Command
Auditing
Mr. Walter Hicks, Defense Contract Audit Agency
Contracting and Procurement
Ms. Shanda Lyman, U.S. Transportation Command
Cost Estimating
Mr. Shenendoah Hoefferle, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, U.S. Air Force
Earned Value Management
Mr. Ivan L. Bembers, Business Plans and Operations Directorate/Cost and Acquisition Assessment Group, National Reconnaissance Office
Engineering
Mr. Lance C. Miller, Signals Intelligence Systems Acquisition Directorate, National Reconnaissance Office
Facilities Engineering
Ms. Amy Hoffer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, U.S. Navy
Financial Management
Ms. Samantha Bell, Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, U.S. Air Force
Information Technology
Captain Mohammad U. Ashraf, Space and Missiles Command Center, U.S. Space Force
International Partnership
Mr. Joe D. Munger, Air Force Materiel Command, U.S. Air Force
Life Cycle Logistics
Ms. Julie A. Glaser, Air Force Materiel Command, U.S. Air Force
Production, Quality, and Manufacturing
Mr. Terry Hirst, Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, U.S. Army
Program Management
Lieutenant Colonel John T. Nuckols, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense, U.S. Army
Requirements Management
Mr. Monte Cox, U.S. Air Force
Science and Technology Manager
Dr. Kevin Wingerd, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense, U.S. Army
Services Acquisition
Ms. Amy L. Medlin, Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, U.S. Special Operations Command
Small Business
Ms. Denise S. Baylor, Air Force Materiel Command, U.S. Air Force
Software
Major Luke Leininger, Headquarters U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command
Test and Evaluation
Lieutenant Colonel Ephane Dubose, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force
SOFTWARE INNOVATION TEAM AWARD WINNER
Mission Command System/Common Operating Picture (MCS/COP), U.S. Special Operations Command
FLEXIBILITY IN CONTRACTING AWARD WINNER
Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense, U.S. Army
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INNOVATION AWARD WINNER (LARGE ORGANIZATION)
U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, Software Engineering Center
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INNOVATION AWARD WINNER (SMALL ORGANIZATION)
U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics
DAVID PACKARD EXCELLENCE IN ACQUISITION AWARD WINNERS
U.S. Army, Applied Cyber Technologies Team, Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems, Fort Belvoir, VA
U.S. Navy, COLUMBIA Program PMS 397
U.S. Air Force, COVID-19 U.S. Transportation Command Joint Urgent Operational Need TC-0003 Response Team
U.S. Army, Operation Warp Speed and the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Medical Repurposing Team
U.S. Air Force, Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR)