DoD’s Office of Acquisition and Sustainment Announces 2021 Defense Acquisition Workforce Award Winners

Gregory M. Kausner, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards. The five annual awards, representing 24 separate categories, recognize individual and team accomplishments that support the Secretary of Defense’s priorities through excellence in acquisition. The winners will officially receive the honor in a virtual ceremony on Dec. 15, 2021.

The Defense Acquisition Workforce is composed of nearly 186,000 civilian and military professionals from the Departments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as defense agencies and field activities. Their work is critical to driving competitive advantage as we innovate and modernize the Department of Defense. A total of 61 individuals will be honored at the awards ceremony.

“We are extremely proud of these professionals and the work they do to develop, acquire, and sustain preeminent capabilities for our Warfighters,” Kausner said. “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners for their exemplary accomplishments.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.hci.mil/what-we-do/Awards.html.

A complete list of awards and recipients follows:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WINNERS

Acquisition in an Expeditionary Environment

Lieutenant Colonel Lee A. White, U.S. Special Operations Command

Auditing

Mr. Walter Hicks, Defense Contract Audit Agency

Contracting and Procurement

Ms. Shanda Lyman, U.S. Transportation Command

Cost Estimating

Mr. Shenendoah Hoefferle, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, U.S. Air Force

Earned Value Management

Mr. Ivan L. Bembers, Business Plans and Operations Directorate/Cost and Acquisition Assessment Group, National Reconnaissance Office

Engineering

Mr. Lance C. Miller, Signals Intelligence Systems Acquisition Directorate, National Reconnaissance Office

Facilities Engineering

Ms. Amy Hoffer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, U.S. Navy

Financial Management

Ms. Samantha Bell, Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, U.S. Air Force

Information Technology

Captain Mohammad U. Ashraf, Space and Missiles Command Center, U.S. Space Force

International Partnership

Mr. Joe D. Munger, Air Force Materiel Command, U.S. Air Force

Life Cycle Logistics

Ms. Julie A. Glaser, Air Force Materiel Command, U.S. Air Force

Production, Quality, and Manufacturing

Mr. Terry Hirst, Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, U.S. Army

Program Management

Lieutenant Colonel John T. Nuckols, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense, U.S. Army

Requirements Management

Mr. Monte Cox, U.S. Air Force

Science and Technology Manager

Dr. Kevin Wingerd, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense, U.S. Army

Services Acquisition

Ms. Amy L. Medlin, Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, U.S. Special Operations Command

Small Business

Ms. Denise S. Baylor, Air Force Materiel Command, U.S. Air Force

Software

Major Luke Leininger, Headquarters U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command

Test and Evaluation

Lieutenant Colonel Ephane Dubose, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force

SOFTWARE INNOVATION TEAM AWARD WINNER

Mission Command System/Common Operating Picture (MCS/COP), U.S. Special Operations Command

FLEXIBILITY IN CONTRACTING AWARD WINNER

Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense, U.S. Army

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INNOVATION AWARD WINNER (LARGE ORGANIZATION)

U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, Software Engineering Center

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INNOVATION AWARD WINNER (SMALL ORGANIZATION)

U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics

DAVID PACKARD EXCELLENCE IN ACQUISITION AWARD WINNERS

U.S. Army, Applied Cyber Technologies Team, Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems, Fort Belvoir, VA

U.S. Navy, COLUMBIA Program PMS 397

U.S. Air Force, COVID-19 U.S. Transportation Command Joint Urgent Operational Need TC-0003 Response Team

U.S. Army, Operation Warp Speed and the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Medical Repurposing Team

U.S. Air Force, Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR)

