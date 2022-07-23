90.8 F
DSS Manages Lifesaving Equipment That Protects Diplomats

DEAV professionals design, test, and procure lifesaving, defensive equipment and gear used by DSS to protect Department facilities, people, and information around the world.

By Homeland Security Today
The Diplomatic Security Service’s Defensive Equipment and Armored Vehicle Division manages various defense equipment, including helmets, ear protection, vests, and more. (Photo courtesy of DSS)

In a nondescript building in Alexandria, Va., gunsmiths design and test weapons used by Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) special agents, while engineering teams develop and assess other defensive and protective gear. Vehicle technicians and inspectors carefully scrutinize armored vehicles explicitly designed for use in the high-threat regions in which the Department of State operates. Procurement and budget specialists analyze the data and crunch the numbers to ensure they get the resources the agents need to carry out their work.

These are the men and women of the DSS Defensive Equipment and Armored Vehicle Division (DEAV). Charged with managing the Department’s domestic and overseas special protective equipment and armored vehicle programs, DEAV professionals design, test, and procure lifesaving, defensive equipment and gear used by DSS to protect Department facilities, people, and information around the world.

Read more at State Magazine

