Executive Order Begins Major Downsizing of Federal Bureaucracy, Ends Presidential Management Fellows Program

The White House has issued an executive order titled “Commencing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy,” initiating a broad reduction of federal programs, advisory councils, and workforce development initiatives. The order, released on February 19, 2025, aims to streamline government operations, eliminate non-essential entities, and curtail funding for programs deemed unnecessary.

Among the most notable changes is the termination of the Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program, a long-standing initiative designed to recruit and develop future government leaders. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has been directed to withdraw regulations that govern the program and officially terminate it. Originally established in 1977 and formalized through Executive Order 13318 in 2003, the PMF Program has served as a gateway for talented graduates to enter public service, particularly in leadership roles across federal agencies.

The executive order also targets multiple government entities and advisory bodies for elimination or significant reduction. These include:

Presidio Trust

Inter-American Foundation

United States African Development Foundation

United States Institute of Peace

Additionally, several federal advisory committees are slated for termination, including those under USAID, the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, and the Department of Health and Human Services. The order instructs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and agency heads to minimize personnel and funding for these organizations and report compliance within 14 days.

Beyond specific terminations, the executive order directs senior White House officials to conduct a 30-day review and identify additional “unnecessary governmental entities” for further cuts.

The administration has framed the executive order as a cost-saving and efficiency measure, intended to reduce government waste, enhance accountability, and refocus resources. However, the decision to eliminate programs like PMF and reduce advisory bodies may spark debate over the long-term impact on federal workforce development and policy expertise.

As agencies begin implementing the order, federal employees, policymakers, and stakeholders are expected to monitor closely how these changes unfold and what additional programs may face reductions in the near future.

The original announcement can be found here.