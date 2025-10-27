Fixing DHS Case Data With Open Semantic Standards

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) investigative work lives and dies by data integrity. Case files, status changes, and cross-system rollups determine where agents spend time, which leads get pursued, and how results are reported to Congress. When data is inconsistent, incomplete, or hard to trace, oversight breaks down. In March 2025 the DHS Office of Inspector General (IG) reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could not effectively monitor the location and status of unaccompanied children after federal custody because of fragmented records and weak tracking controls. That report, OIG-25-21, offered a stark example of how missing identifiers, incompatible fields, and unclear provenance turn real-world responsibility into information risk.

This is a solvable problem. Ontologies and constraint validation can serve as automated oversight, making certain classes of failure impossible or at least immediately visible. The goal is not a new dashboard but a substrate where every case entity in an investigative system has a coherent identity, every relationship obeys well-defined constraints, and every change carries a provenance trail that can be audited. The oversight function then shifts from retrospective detective work to front-door prevention.

The oversight gap is documented and recurring

OIG-25-21 is part of a broader pattern. DHS OIG’s semiannual reports and bulletins through late 2024 and 2025 identify repeated findings where programs cannot produce complete, reliable, and timely records for oversight. The September 2025 Congressional Bulletin tallies dozens of recommendations tied to data access, data quality, and traceability across components. These are not one-off anomalies. They are signals of a structural problem in how program data are modeled and validated.

Outside auditors have drawn similar conclusions about the inspection and reporting ecosystem that surrounds immigration operations. A 2025 Government Accountability Office (GAO) review mapped the tangle of entities that conduct inspections and emphasized the need for performance assessment grounded in consistent information. When overlapping organizations collect data with incompatible semantics, executive leaders cannot form a single picture of risk or program effectiveness.

What an ontology changes in practice

An ontology is a formal specification of the kinds of things in a domain, the relationships that can hold among them, and the constraints that keep those relationships coherent. For casework, that means declaring what counts as a case and the relationship between each other. This may include events, subjects, agents, locations, and evidence records. This works because the rules live in a standard, machine-readable format that oversight tools can enforce. The result is automatic checks for contradictions, missing fields, and broken timelines at the point of data entry.

Anchor the rules to a top-level ontology such as the ISO standard Basic Formal Ontology. Use a common, machine-readable checklist of required fields and relationships that tools can enforce automatically. Each save triggers the checklist. If an entry is incomplete or contradictory, it is flagged or blocked until corrected. The result is cleaner data at the point of entry and fewer surprises during audits.

Use the W3C PROV standard, every data point records where it came from, who changed it, when, and by what process. A rollup about case outcomes is no longer just a number. It comes with a traceable trail of source systems, steps, and accountable owners that auditors and program managers can follow without guesswork.

A concrete redesign of the case data lifecycle

Consider the specific failures OIG flagged in ICE tracking of unaccompanied children. The report describes an inability to consistently determine status and location once children leave federal custody because of fragmented systems and weak controls. An ontology-first lifecycle changes the texture of that work. Every child is an entity with a global, persistent identifier. Every status transition is an event instance that references both a previous status and a subsequent status, with temporal properties that must align. Every handoff between agencies is represented as an activity with a recorded agent, timestamp, and source document.

Now zoom out to reporting. Executives and Congress need aggregate numbers. In a typical system, a spreadsheet extracts rows from multiple sources and the seams get lost. In an ontology-backed pipeline, the rollup is computed from validated instances, and the computation itself is backed by the work done in the BFO mapping of PROV-O that agencies can adopt. When an auditor asks how the count was produced, the answer is not just a narrative. It is a graph of entities, activities, and agents that can be inspected and tested. This is what it means to turn oversight into a property of the substrate rather than an after-the-fact exercise.

Why the timing favors action

The policy environment in 2025 has raised the stakes for data integrity across DHS programs. OIG is publishing a steady cadence of audits with recommendations tied to data governance and records management. Some components are also navigating tense oversight dynamics about facility access and transparency, which further increases the burden on internal recordkeeping to demonstrate compliance. Building systems that prevent semantic errors and preserve derivation is one of the few levers DHS leaders control directly.

Meanwhile, AI initiatives across DHS and the broader federal community are accelerating analytic pilots that depend on cross-component data. Those pilots will only be as trustworthy as the semantics that bind their inputs. If the underlying records are inconsistent or unverifiable, the models will produce outputs that look plausible but cannot be defended in an audit.

What implementation looks like in six steps

Start with a common playbook. Publish a simple, public description of the core things your case systems track and how they relate. Think about people, cases, events, locations, documents, and the links among them. Anchor it to a top-level standard so every system is speaking the same language.

Make time explicit. Statuses change over time, people move, and custody shifts. Encode before, after, and during so the system can spot impossible sequences the moment they are entered. That alone avoids many of the timeline errors that show up in audits months later.

Turn rules into automatic checks. Convert your business rules into a machine-readable checklist that runs every time someone saves a record. Required fields, one-and-only-one IDs, real facilities, valid document links, and timelines that line up are all enforced at the door. If something is off, the save is blocked or routed for quick correction.

Record where every number came from. Bake in provenance by default. Each change records who did it, when it happened, what source it used, and what process was followed. When program leaders look at a rollup, they can click through the steps and sources instead of chasing emails to reconstruct the trail.

Only report from validated data. Program metrics should be computed from records that have passed the checks, and the steps used to produce those metrics should be stored alongside the numbers. That way, when oversight asks, “How did you get this figure,” the answer is a traceable path, not a narrative.

Make it part of how software ships. Wire these checks into development and deployment so broken rules fail tests just like broken code. This will motivate truth adept answers, which will create secure data-driven decisions. Over time, this closes the gap between policy and practice that inspectors keep finding.

How this addresses the specific OIG-25-21 failures

The report faulted ICE for not being able to account for all unaccompanied children after custody changes. A global identifier policy, enforced by shapes at the boundary of each system, prevents orphan records and duplicate identities. If a status change event lacks the child’s canonical identifier, the write is rejected. If two identifiers claim the same biographical profile without an explicit merge activity, the reasoner can surface a contradiction.

Looking at status and location issues, the ontology defines status changes, placements, and facilities, and SHACL validates them at save time. The rules require one and only one subject ID, a reference to a recognized facility, and timestamps that line up with prior events. Implement temporal checks with SHACL’s SPARQL-based constraints to prevent overlaps or impossible sequences. If any rule fails, the save is blocked and the record is sent back for correction.

Finally, consider reporting. OIG found that ICE could not confidently roll up status and location after custody because of system fragmentation. With provenance attached to every event and metric, ICE leadership could demonstrate exactly how each figure was produced, from which validated instances, by which processes, and under whose authority. That level of traceability is the difference between an audit that criticizes opaque spreadsheets and an audit that can verify the integrity of a program’s evidence base.

Safeguarding civil liberties and program credibility

Good oversight protects both the public and the mission. In tense policy moments, DHS components face scrutiny over transparency and access. Building a data layer that enforces correctness and preserves provenance is not only a technical upgrade. It is a commitment to due process, measurable accountability, and evidence that stands up in court and in Congress. Where access is contested, the quality and auditability of the underlying records carry even more weight.

The call to action

DHS should charter a cross-component effort to publish an OWL 2 reference ontology for investigative casework, release SHACL profiles for required fields and relationships, and adopt a BFO-mapped PROV-O as the standard for provenance. Begin with a pilot on the precise failure mode OIG-25-21 documents. Integrate the checks into intake, status updates, and rollups. Report publicly on error rates before and after the intervention. The measure of success is simple. If a future audit asks how many cases reached a given outcome, the answer should be calculated from validated instances with a provenance trail that anyone can follow. That is oversight as infrastructure, and it is achievable with the standards that already exist.