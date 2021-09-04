58.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, September 4, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasFederal Government
Subject Matter AreasFederal Government

GSA Acquisitions Leader Rob Coen Dies at 51

As the director of FAS’s Professional Services Program Management Division, he led the MAS-Professional Services and OASIS contract programs.

By Homeland Security Today

The federal acquisition community is mourning the loss of Rob Coen, the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service’s acquisition program director for professional services PS-MAS and OASIS.

Coen, 51, died unexpectedly Aug. 26 in his home in Maryland.

The funeral was held on Friday in Massachusetts.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Rob’s sudden and unexpected passing. Rob was a friend, supportive colleague, and consummate professional. His passing has left us both shaken and heartbroken,” said Tiffany T. Hixson, the assistant commissioner for GSA’s Office of Professional Services and Human Capital Categories in FAS. “As the director of FAS’s Professional Services Program Management Division, he led the MAS-Professional Services and OASIS contract programs, using his deep knowledge and vast connections in the government contracting community to benefit both our customers and industry partners. Rob deeply believed in his work, but most importantly, he believed in the people he worked with—often serving as a mentor to those around him. Whether lending an ear or taking the time to chat, Rob was always available. While Rob’s professional accomplishments cannot be overstated, it was his humanity that made him uniquely special. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very challenging time.”

Read more at Federal News Network

Leave a tribute for Rob Coen

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Previous articleTSA Employees Share Their Memories of 9/11
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.