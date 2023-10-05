GSA Announces All Cabinet Agencies Are Now Using Login.gov

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced that Login.gov has reached a new milestone, with all Cabinet agencies now using Login.gov for at least one program or application. Through Login.gov, millions of Americans use one single, secure login to access government benefits and services at over 40 federal and state agencies. This approach saves people time while preserving their privacy and protecting them from identity fraud.

Launched in 2017 by U.S. Digital Service and 18F (which helps other government agencies build, buy, and share technology products), the first Cabinet department to use Login.gov was the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which adopted Login.gov for the Customs and Border Protection Agency’s jobs app and its Trusted Traveler Program website. Since then, Login.gov’s partnerships have delivered value for both agencies and the public, including:

Working with the Department of Veterans Affairs to secure access to the My HealtheVet app for over 1 million veterans, giving them easy access to their VA healthcare team.

Partnering with the Department of Labor to expand remote identity verification services for state unemployment insurance applicants, beginning with a pilot program in Arkansas that has served 19,000 people and recently expanding to Hawaii and beyond.

Providing beneficiaries of the Railroad Retirement Board with a secure, efficient online identity verification solution to access unemployment and sickness benefits.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) signed an agreement with Login.gov this month so the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) can use the site to manage online access to an application that the agency uses to oversee controlled substances. With this agreement in place, all U.S. Cabinet agencies now use Login.gov to provide secure access to their online systems.

“We’re pleased to reach this important milestone of all Cabinet departments now using Login.gov,” said Robin Carnahan, GSA Administrator. “It’s clear throughout the federal government that the public wants and needs a secure, simple way to access the benefits they deserve in a way that protects their privacy and prevents fraud.”

Login.gov continues to invest in better serving both agencies and users. The number of both users and agency customers of Login.gov has grown significantly over the past year. This year, Login.gov rolled out major new capabilities such as a 24/7 multilingual contact center with phone support, and an in-person identity proofing option available at 18,000 U.S. Postal Service locations. Login.gov is continuing to expand its capabilities further to provide the public with a simple, secure, equitable, and privacy-protecting solution to access government services.

