62.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 18, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasFederal Government
Subject Matter AreasFederal GovernmentIndustry

GSA Announces New Director for Presidential Innovation Fellows and Director of Public Engagement for Office of Strategic Communication

PIF, part of GSA's Technology Transformation Services (TTS), is a fellowship that pairs talented, diverse technologists and innovators with top civil servants.

By Homeland Security Today
(GSA photo)

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced two additional Biden-Harris appointees: Rebeca Lamadrid as Director for Presidential Innovation Fellows (PIF) and Keyva Clark as Director of Public Engagement.

Lamadrid comes to GSA with a background in experiential education, professional development, and fellowship program management. Deeply connected in the public sector, Lamadrid will continue and strengthen relationships with existing PIF agencies, explore opportunities for new partnerships, and put Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) at the core of her approach.

PIF, part of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS), is a fellowship that pairs talented, diverse technologists and innovators with top civil servants and change-makers working at the highest levels of the federal government.

As Director of Public Engagement, Clark will lead the planning and coordination of nationwide stakeholder and public engagement activities for GSA, and develop strategies for advancing the mission of the agency and the Administration. Clark brings multi-sector experience in government public policy, city leadership and political campaigns to the position. Having worked as Chief Operating Officer for Strategies for Change Group as well as Chief of Staff for a Pennsylvania State Representative, Clark has a wealth of experience in government and public engagement.

Read more at GSA

Previous articleGSA Systems Switch to Unique Entity ID (SAM) on April 4, 2022
Next articleMore Identity Verification and Onboarding Locations Announced for the Federal Workforce
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.