GSA Announces New Director for Presidential Innovation Fellows and Director of Public Engagement for Office of Strategic Communication

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced two additional Biden-Harris appointees: Rebeca Lamadrid as Director for Presidential Innovation Fellows (PIF) and Keyva Clark as Director of Public Engagement.

Lamadrid comes to GSA with a background in experiential education, professional development, and fellowship program management. Deeply connected in the public sector, Lamadrid will continue and strengthen relationships with existing PIF agencies, explore opportunities for new partnerships, and put Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) at the core of her approach.

PIF, part of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS), is a fellowship that pairs talented, diverse technologists and innovators with top civil servants and change-makers working at the highest levels of the federal government.

As Director of Public Engagement, Clark will lead the planning and coordination of nationwide stakeholder and public engagement activities for GSA, and develop strategies for advancing the mission of the agency and the Administration. Clark brings multi-sector experience in government public policy, city leadership and political campaigns to the position. Having worked as Chief Operating Officer for Strategies for Change Group as well as Chief of Staff for a Pennsylvania State Representative, Clark has a wealth of experience in government and public engagement.

Read more at GSA