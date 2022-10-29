GSA Announces New Political Appointees

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced new political appointments, including Arpit Garg as General Counsel, Michael Flowers as Senior Advisor for Delivery in the Office of the Administrator, Adam Tanga as Policy Advisor in the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Nathan Osburn as Deputy Associate Administrator for Public Affairs.

Garg brings significant government and legal experience to the Office of the General Counsel. Garg most recently served in the White House as the Deputy General Counsel for the Office of Management and Budget. Prior to that, he was a counsel in the Appellate and Supreme Court Group at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP. Garg also served as a law clerk to Justices Stephen G. Breyer and David H. Souter of the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Stephen Reinhardt of the Ninth Circuit, and Judge Denise L. Cote of the Southern District of New York. He is a graduate of Yale Law School.

Flowers most recently served as a Senior Fellow in New Jersey’s Office of Innovation. Flowers has extensive experience launching, executing, and scaling data-driven initiatives and capacities, including serving as the first Chief Analytics Officer for the City of New York.

Tanga brings extensive experience in advancing diverse policy initiatives to the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs. Tanga has held numerous roles in Congressional offices and advised Committee leadership, including most recently as Legislative Director for Rep. Gregorio Sablan, and will support the Public Buildings Service portfolio in OCIA.

Osburn, who previously served as Speechwriter, is now serving as Deputy Associate Administrator for Public Affairs in the Office of Strategic Communications. Osburn brings more than a dozen years of communications experience, including as a speechwriter at the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Small Business Administration, and communications director at ASTM International.

