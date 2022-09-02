73.4 F
GSA Announces Rule Enabling Union Organizers to Access Federal Contractors in GSA-Controlled Facilities

This change follows a recommendation made by the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment established in Executive Order 14025.

By Homeland Security Today

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced a final rule amending the Federal Management Regulation to enable access to GSA-controlled facilities by union organizers to educate employees of private sector government contractors working in these facilities about the benefits of organizing, collective bargaining, and union membership. This rule is the latest in the Biden-Harris Administration’s steadfast commitment to organized labor and workers’ rights, and furthers the goals of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the Federal workplace.

This change follows a recommendation made by the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment established in Executive Order 14025. The rule clarifies that labor organizations representing or seeking to represent contractors working in GSA-controlled facilities are not covered or restricted by the general prohibition on soliciting, posting, and distributing materials in or on that property.

“As we head into Labor Day Weekend, the Biden-Harris Administration is renewing its commitment to worker organizing and empowerment, because it’s critical to building an economy that works for everybody,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “Today’s rule removes barriers to worker organizing and collective bargaining for federal contractors, allowing union membership to become more accessible.”

The rule goes into effect immediately with a 60-day public comment period. Comments will inform future rulemaking and task force projects.

