GSA Call for Tribal Consultation to Further Partnerships and Strengthen Relationships

In alignment with the Biden-Harris Administration commitment to engaging tribal nations and the Presidential Memorandum on Tribal Consultation and Strengthening Nation-to-Nation Relationships, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is hosting a two-hour Consultation on Consultations on Tuesday, April 13, to strengthen relationships and create more coordination around federal policies that have tribal implications. The consultation is an open invitation for tribal leaders to virtually engage with the GSA Acting Administrator and other senior GSA leaders.

“We look forward to hearing and learning from tribal leadership about how to strengthen the relationship between GSA and Indian Country,” said Acting Administrator Katy Kale.

This tribal consultation will inform the development of GSA’s Plan of Action for future tribal consultations around policy criteria and legislative proposals that may affect tribal nations. All tribal nations are welcome to the call and can register directly here.

